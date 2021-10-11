Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,697 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of FOX worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in FOX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,240,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,551,000 after purchasing an additional 147,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

FOXA opened at $42.25 on Monday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

