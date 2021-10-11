Franklin Resources Inc. Has $415.67 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,005,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Chesapeake Energy worth $415,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

