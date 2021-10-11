Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 14,034 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,034 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Cintas worth $551,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 8,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 38,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,705,343. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Cintas stock opened at $402.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.66 and a 200-day moving average of $372.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

