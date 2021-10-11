Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,308,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,255,916 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $591,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $56.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.