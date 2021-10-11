Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,321,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $500,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 127.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Dover stock opened at $157.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

