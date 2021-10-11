Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Trading Down 1.9%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Freshii Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

