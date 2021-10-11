Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $18.27. 259,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,669. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 181,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,863 shares of company stock worth $8,323,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $5,768,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

