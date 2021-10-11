Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,250 by Analysts at Barclays

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FUTR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,092 ($53.46).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,572 ($46.67) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,723.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,078.89. The company has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

