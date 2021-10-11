FY2021 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $139.13 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after buying an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,858,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,285,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

