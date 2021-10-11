FY2022 EPS Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Raised by KeyCorp

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSI. Truist lifted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.13.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $129.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

