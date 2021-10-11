FY2022 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research report issued on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of WSFS opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

