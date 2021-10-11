General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.46 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $4,465,380. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

