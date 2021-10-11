Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 163,990 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Consolidated Edison worth $454,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

