Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 203,475 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,463,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,475 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $372,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after purchasing an additional 334,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

EIX opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

