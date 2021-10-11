Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 13,240 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $352,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT stock opened at $304.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

