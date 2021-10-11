Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 180,222 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,222 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $400,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $56.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.