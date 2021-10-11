Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 41,863 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of United Rentals worth $413,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $342.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.25 and a twelve month high of $369.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.