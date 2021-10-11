Geode Capital Management LLC Has $435.63 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,717 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $435,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $52,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Garmin stock opened at $155.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.18 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $97.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

