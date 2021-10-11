Gitcoin (GTC) Achieves Market Cap of $102.55 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $102.55 million and $9.59 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $7.22 or 0.00012661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00217394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00094373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

