Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 400 to GBX 425. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Glencore traded as high as GBX 370.20 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 367.99 ($4.81), with a volume of 23387502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.30 ($4.64).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 392.50 ($5.13).

The company has a market cap of £48.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 333.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 542.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

