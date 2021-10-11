Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CHIC traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093. Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

