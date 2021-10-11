GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of GNNDY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 230. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.54. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $185.90 and a twelve month high of $286.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.18 and its 200 day moving average is $248.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

