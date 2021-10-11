GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.12% of GoDaddy worth $17,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.