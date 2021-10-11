GokuMarket Credit Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $784,765.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.46 or 0.00315950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.