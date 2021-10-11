Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $14.22. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 1,055 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 61,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). Research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

