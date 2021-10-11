Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $2,176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Insteel Industries by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Insteel Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Insteel Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $47,222.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,531 shares of company stock worth $648,718. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $160.74 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.