Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PC Connection by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CNXN. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $704.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.