Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 328 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CNA Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,203,000 after purchasing an additional 253,192 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1,217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 181,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 168,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 155,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,503,000 after acquiring an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 103,452 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $44.69 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.