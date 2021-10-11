Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,239 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Redfin were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Redfin by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $117,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,659 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $48.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -193.32 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

