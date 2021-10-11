Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 606 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of DXP Enterprises worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXPE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $604.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.65. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.52 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

