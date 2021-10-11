Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $191.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.68 and a 1-year high of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

