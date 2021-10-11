Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNTY opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

