Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE:GGM opened at $21.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.