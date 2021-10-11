GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Cap of $43.23 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $43.23 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001363 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,643,330 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

