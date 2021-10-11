Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 0.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.78. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,755. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.