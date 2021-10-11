Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,706 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,393,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,331,000 after buying an additional 1,434,331 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.42. 179,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,236,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

