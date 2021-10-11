Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 53,959 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 185.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 54,175.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,726,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,787 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 330,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

