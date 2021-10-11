Harvest Finance Price Reaches $166.98 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $105.08 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $166.98 or 0.00291389 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023491 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 659,874 coins and its circulating supply is 629,315 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

