HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $448.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.43. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in HBT Financial by 155.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in HBT Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in HBT Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

