HC Wainwright Raises ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target to $101.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of CCXI opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

