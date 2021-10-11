HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.96.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$5.30 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$9.32. The stock has a market cap of C$903.44 million and a PE ratio of 17.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

