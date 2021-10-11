Head to Head Review: Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) vs. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sify Technologies and OneConnect Financial Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $327.63 million 1.82 $20.84 million N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 3.12 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -6.98

Sify Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 6.85% 27.99% 9.67% OneConnect Financial Technology -35.89% -26.05% -13.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sify Technologies and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 329.69%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

