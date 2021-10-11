Head to Head Survey: Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Janus Henderson Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A Janus Henderson Group $2.30 billion 3.38 $161.60 million $3.01 14.98

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Janus Henderson Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Owl Capital and Janus Henderson Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Janus Henderson Group 1 4 0 0 1.80

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.15%. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus price target of $44.63, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A Janus Henderson Group 22.81% 14.55% 10.23%

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

