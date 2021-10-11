Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 126,000 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 878.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 208,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,541 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Anqa Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% during the first quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 1,896,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after buying an additional 1,690,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 35.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

HMHC opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

