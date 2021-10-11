Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 136,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 196,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

