Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 288,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $20,404,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMBT stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

