Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.30 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of WNS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 250.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WNS by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in WNS by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 88,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WNS by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 921,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $82.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.