Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

