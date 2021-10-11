Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:HTA opened at $31.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after acquiring an additional 115,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,902 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

