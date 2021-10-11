HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

HDELY opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.42. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

